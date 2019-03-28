|
|
SUTER, ANTHONY MARTIN
Ocala - Anthony Martin Suter, 33, passed away March 23, 2019. Born July 29, 1985, in Hammond, IN, to Albert Martin and Cathy Ann Suter. He moved here from Indiana as a child, and received his Bachelors degree from the University of North Florida and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
He is survived by his parents, Martin and Cathy Suter; fiance, Erin Meadows; sister, Rebecca Suter; paternal grandfather, Albert Martin Suter II; and maternal grandmother, Alberta Philips.
Funeral mass will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Belleview Cemetery, Belleview, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019