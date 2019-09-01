|
DOMENICK,
ANTHONY RAYMOND
Anthony Raymond Domenick, 92, of Ocala passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bridgewater Park Health and Rehab in Ocala. Tony was a native of Bronx, NY and moved to the Ocala area from Monroe, NY in 1992. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II. He worked as a Service Engineer for North American Philips retiring after a long and distinguished career.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Ann (Bagnuolo) Domenick of Ocala, FL; his children, Michael (Lyn) Domenick of Wheat Ridge, CO, Andrea (Mitch) Zapotoski of New Paltz, NY, Joan (John) Jenkinson of Littleton, CO, and Anthony (Ann) Domenick, Jr. of Greeneville, TN; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. Funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. Burial with military honors will follow the funeral service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
