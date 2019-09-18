Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Salvation Army Church
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Robert Moore Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Robert Moore Jr. Obituary
MOORE, JR.,
ANTHONY ROBERT
Anthony Robert Moore, Jr. 'Bobby', age 61, of Ocala, FL passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bobby was born and raised in Key West, FL and graduated from Key West High School in 1976. It was in high school where Bobby began a forever lasting relationship with his wife, Monica R. Moore.
They married in 1979 and Bobby became a devoted father to Anthony 'BJ' (Jenn) Moore and Jantzen (Julie) Moore. Bobby is also survived by sisters, Helen (Paul) Cates and Viola 'Jeanne' Snyder; grandchildren, Cameron, Logan, and Kayla; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Salvation Army Church in Ocala on September 21, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made to the Salvation Army Church of Ocala 2901 NE 14th St. Ocala, FL 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.