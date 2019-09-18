|
|
MOORE, JR.,
ANTHONY ROBERT
Anthony Robert Moore, Jr. 'Bobby', age 61, of Ocala, FL passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bobby was born and raised in Key West, FL and graduated from Key West High School in 1976. It was in high school where Bobby began a forever lasting relationship with his wife, Monica R. Moore.
They married in 1979 and Bobby became a devoted father to Anthony 'BJ' (Jenn) Moore and Jantzen (Julie) Moore. Bobby is also survived by sisters, Helen (Paul) Cates and Viola 'Jeanne' Snyder; grandchildren, Cameron, Logan, and Kayla; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Salvation Army Church in Ocala on September 21, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made to the Salvation Army Church of Ocala 2901 NE 14th St. Ocala, FL 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019