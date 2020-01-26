|
ERRICHIELLO, JR.,
ANTHONY SABINO
Anthony Sabino Errichiello, Jr. born on January 11, 1941, passed away on January 17, 2020. He lived with his parents Mary and Sam Errichiello. He grew up in Bergenfield NJ and worked as a custodian at Lincoln Elementary School for 32 years. He lived in Bergenfield until 2008 when his dad, Sam, passed away. Anthony who was known to many as 'Tony,' moved to Florida and was cared for by his brother Philip.
Tony loved the Florida life style and made his presence know as he did in Bergenfield. Born with Cerebral Palsy, his life was difficult but with his tenacity and energy he made the best life he could for him-self. His pride and joy was his car, giving him the freedom to explore the world as he chose to. He always played the la-dies' man and flirted with all his lady friends. Everyone loved Tony as he brought smiles to everyone he met. Tony will be missed by all who knew him and were inspired by him. Tony loved living at the Brookdale Canopy Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Ocala.
He is survived by his brother, Philip Errichiello; his nephews, David and Darrin Errichiello; his niece, Dana Frasca; his great nieces, Caitlyn, Madelyn and Hailey Errichiello and Samantha Frasca; and his great nephews, David and Antonio Frasca.
A celebration of life will take place in New Jersey at a later date.
