Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY SEAN HOWARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY SEAN HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, ANTHONY SEAN
Anthony Sean Howard, 51, passed away on June 24, 2019.
He leaves to cherish her memories wife, Nicole Howard; children, Amir Howard Akyl Howard, and Damon Townsend; mother, Carmen Smith (Robert Smith); sisters, Tia Howard and Maggita D. Smith; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Howard will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 55 SW 3rd Avenue Ocala, Fl. 34471. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now