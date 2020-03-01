|
TORTORA, ANTHONY, 90
Anthony Tortora, Captain USN (Ret.), of Ocala, Florida, age 90 years, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Legacy House, Ocala, with his beloved daughters at his side. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 15, 1930, son of Michael and Elizabeth (Reagan) Tortora. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1948. He was a member of the 1953 graduating class of the United States Naval Academy and married his high school sweetheart Irene the same year. He spent a great deal of time at sea, most notably as Chief Engineer of the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam war. He retired from the US Navy in July, 1979, and continued working in the private sector until his full retirement in 1987. He and Irene then moved to On Top of the World, Ocala, Florida. They enjoyed traveling in their RV, golfing, fishing, and were actively involved in the OTOW Republican Club and the Marion County Republican Party. They were faithful supporters of the Ocala Civic Theater.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; and son, Michael.
Tony is survived by his sister, Julia Knee; his daughters, Susan Tortora of Montverde, FL, Nancy (Orlando) Lanni of Alachua, FL; and daughter-in-law, Pam Tortora of Ocala. Tony has four grandchildren, Anthony (Nadia), Jennifer (Nick), Nicolas, and Julia, and four great grandchildren, Gia, Bianca, Addam, and Ericka.
The memorial service will be held in the TimberRidge Chapel, Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services of Ocala, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, FL 34481. Condolences may be expressed at
