ERP, ANTOINETTE M.
Antoinette M. Erp, 99, of Ocala, Florida went to be in Heaven on April 27, 2020. Ann was born on September 8, 1920 in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to this area in 1974 from Hollywood, Florida. Ann married the love of her life, Harvey M. Erp and together the two shared 49 years.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey.
She is survived by her sons, Albert J. Erp, Harvey D. Erp, and James J. Erp; along with her five granddaughters; and one grandson.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020