Antonio Cortez Glover Sr.
Ocala - Mr. Antonio Cortez Glover Sr. 31 of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 21,2020. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his three sons , Antonio C. Glover Jr.,Aaron C. Glover, and Ashad A. Glover, parents, mother Antoinette Hunt (Mike), father Anthony Glover (Nickki), grandparents Gloria Keepler and Leola Ashley Holloway of Jacksonville, Florida, Roosevelt and Minnie Hunt of Ocala, Florida, sisters, KaNickki Pinkney, Jasmine Hunt, Jaylen Hunt and Mi'yari Hunt all of Ocala, Florida Tyshenia Glover, Tonisha Hartley Chanelle Glover,Charnae Glover, and Mykelin McIntosh all of Jacksonville, Florida and Tonio's partner for life Ann Butler and the two children who were part of their loving household, Lynkin and Mylah all of Ocala, Florida. Visitation for Mr. Glover will be held on Friday Dec 4, 2020 10:00 am.. Until 5:00 p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday Dec 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Keith Blunt, Pastor. In order to attend any service you must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted Snow's Funeral Ministry "Providing a memory that will never fade"

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
