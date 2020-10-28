Antwan WilliamsReddick - Antwan Williams 21, Reddick Fl., passed away on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents: Robert (Felicia) Williams and Naysha Clark. His expecting daughter: Arya Marie Antwanette Williams (12-22-2020). His Siblings: D'Andre Clark, Robert Williams lll, Jaylen Williams, Nyree Williams, Ajihias Williams, Nasira Mcmille, Shakira McCormick, Diamond, Lentavious Thomas, J'Lya Myhand. His grandparents: Mackie Wilkerson, Grady Clark, Craig Jacobs, Ethel and Issac Burgess. The private ceremony of Antwan Williams will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00am, location has already been shared with those who will be attending.The Williams family will like to thank everyone who has called and text and stop by during their time of lost. The family is asking for continued prayer during this difficult times as they know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. The family is requesting that everyone that will be attending to wear facial coverings, bring your own lawn chair and remember social distancing to keep our community safe. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381