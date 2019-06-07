|
POLLARD, APRIL MAY
April May Pollard passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in the arms of her loving husband. She was born in Geneva, New York, in 1944, and had been a resident of Ocala, Florida since 2004. April was actively involved in the On Top of the World (OTOW) community and was the President of Women of the World for four years. April was also a member of the Red Hats Society (Red Hatters/Aged to Perfection) in Ocala.
April married the love of her life and best friend, Archie E. Pollard Jr., in the summer of 1962. Together, they traveled the world for 57 years, residing in the Newport News/Williamsburg area for many years, before retiring to Ocala, Florida.
April is survived by her husband, Archie E. Pollard, Jr., retired Vietnam War veteran; son, Archie E. Pollard III, and wife, Shannon L. Pollard; daughter, Lisa C. Johnson, and husband, Robert A. Johnson; grandchildren, Archie E. Pollard IV, Lauren B. Johnson, Abigail J. Pollard, Emily M. Johnson, and Grace C. Pollard.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 7 to June 8, 2019