ARETHA ANDERSON

ANDERSON, ARETHA
FIELDS 'SHUG'
Aretha Fields 'Shug' Anderson of Ocala, Florida entered peacefully into rest at home with the love and support of her family, Thursday July 9, 2020. Aretha was married to the love of her life James R. Anderson Sr. for 61 years.
Mrs. Anderson retired from the Marion County Schools after 38 years as a Guidance Counselor and a Physical Ed Instructor. She graduated from Campbell High School-(Class of 1955) Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune Cookman College-(1959) B.S. Degree, Daytona Beach, Florida. Nova University (1979) Master of Science Degree. Aretha was also the Founder and Director of Heavens Gift CDC.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of The New Covenant MBC where she served faithfully on the Deaconess Board and Ushers Ministry. Aretha was also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., as well as The Pace Setters Club Inc., of Ocala, Florida.
Aretha leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband James R. Anderson Sr. Ocala, Fla., daughters-Lacresha Anderson-Thomas, Ocala Fla., Andrea Anderson Burgess (Isaac), Carson, CA., sons-James Anderson Jr. (Charmaine), Quentin Anderson Sr. (Reeshemha), both of Ocala, Fla., a brother-Walter H. Fields, Daytona Beach, Fla., sisters-Lillian Richardson, Ocala, Fla., Betty Cotton and Ringil Gordon both of Daytona Beach, Fla., ten grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Mrs. Anderson will be Thursday at Sellers Funeral Home from 1-4PM.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
