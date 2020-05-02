BOWMAN, ARLENE E.Arlene Ermina Bowman, age 90, of Ocala, Florida peacefully passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Ocala. Arlene was born in Swea City, Iowa on June 29, 1929 to Fred and Fern (Udy) Peterson. At the age of 17, Arlene moved to Chicago, Illinois, to attend the Ray Vogue School of Dress Design. After graduation, she was employed at the school as an instructor of pattern making for three years. She met Theodore 'Ted' James Bowman in Chicago and they were married in Chicago in 1950.Arlene and Ted lived in Topeka, KS and later Peoria, IL, where she was a pattern maker for a dress manufacturer until the birth of their son, Jay, in 1957. In 1962 they moved to Miami FL where she enjoyed 'fun in the sun' (as she once wrote) and motherhood. Their daughter, Ann, was born in Miami.The young family moved to Ocala, FL in 1967. Arlene was a homemaker and a civic volunteer for many years. She was active in and served on boards and committees for Common Cause (State Governing Board), League of Women Voters, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Fort King Presbyterian Church, and the Ocala tennis advisory board for establishment of the Fort King Tennis Center. She was also active in local and state political campaigns.Arlene was creative and artistic. She enjoyed the arts and was a member of the Appleton Art. Arlene enjoyed tennis, sailing, camping, and flying with her family. After their divorce in 1985, they remained friends and attended family events together. In her later life, Arlene's interests focused on photography, painting, traveling, and amateur ballroom dancing. She won several awards for her artwork and dancing.Arlene is survived by her children, Theodore Jay Bowman and wife, Claudia Rae (Ramage), of Ocala, and Ann Margaret Donie and her husband, Chris, of Johns Creek, GA; her grandchildren, Eric Smith, Adam Smith and wife, Beth, Kate Donie, and Alyssa Donie; and her great-grandchildren, Chase Baxley, USN, Chylei, Trystan, Lincoln, Declan, Jagger, and Cullen Smith from Adam and Beth, and Gavin and Ryker Smith, and Austin and Dillan Wilkins from Eric and Jennie Smith.Her former spouse, Ted, preceded her in death on September 24, 2017. Her sister Arzelle Peterson Drew, and half-sister Elizabeth 'Liz' June Roberts, also preceded her in 2019 and 2016, respectively.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes donations to Hospice of Marion County in Arlene's memory instead of flowers. Online condolences may be posted at