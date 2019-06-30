|
HIGH, ARLENE (LEH)
On June 15, 2019 Arlene (Leh) High passed on peacefully to join her husband, Robert 'Bob/Pops' of 62 years for their greatest adventure yet.
Born April 3, 1933, Arlene spent her childhood in Pennsylvania, graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster in 1951 and then on to fulfill her dream of a nursing career by graduating from Lancaster General Hospital's School of Nursing in 1954.
Arlene moved to Miami, Florida in 1955, after a phone call from Bob to 'come on down, let's get married,' where she raised a family of her own and eventually pursued her desire of helping others through nursing as the kids got older. After retiring, Arlene and Bob moved to Ocala but never slowed down, with flea markets and boot-camp-style antique collecting ('Get up! They're getting all the bargains!') filling their new home with warmth, love, and lots and lots of laughter.
Arlene will live on in the hearts of her three children, Kimberly Jayne Hedden (Michael), Robert J. High, Jr. and David J. High (Ralph Del Pozzo, partner); her four grandchildren, Kristin Grunbaum (Bryan), Jason Hedden, Sean Hedden, and Lauren Hedden; her four great-grandchildren (from Kristin and Bryan), Isabella, Olivia, Bradley, and Charlotte; as well as her brother, Thomas Leh (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Shirley LeFever (Terry); and brother-in-law, Van High.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Roland S. Leh; her husband, Robert; and her brother, Roland Jr. (Zip) Leh.
At her request the memorial and Bushnell National Cemetery ceremony will be held for immediate family and friends. In lieu for flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army would fulfill Arlene's wishes.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019