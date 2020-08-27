STEWART, ARTHELLA

Arthella Stewart, 89, passed away on August 20, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Kenith Wright and Billy Stewart; daughter, Jennifer Nunn; grandsons, Karim Martin and Rahim Martin; sister, Elmira Clark; sister-in-law, Mae Frances Quince; godson, Marvin Johnson; caretaker, Fanny Floyd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:00p.m. in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Summerfield, FL. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)



