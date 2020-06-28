ARTHUR ANDREW BURR
BURR, ARTHUR ANDREW
Arthur Andrew Burr, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born September 15, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT.
Arthur was an Army Corporal and served as a machinist in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He worked most of his career as a machinist with Sikorski Aircraft in Stratford, CT; upon his retirement he moved to Fort Myers, FL where he resided for many happy years.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Helen Elizabeth (Betty) and Gertrude Rose (Rose); and by one grandson, Michael Cooper.
Arthur is survived by his two loving daughters, Kathleen M. Burr, DMD and her spouse, Robin Malkasain and Patricia St. Clair; two step children, Christine Eby and her partner, Freddy Rosario and Richard Eby and his wife, Lisa; two grandchildren, Bianca Rosario and John Eby; as well as two great grandchildren, Mya Cooper and Nataliya Hobbs.
Interment was held at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(877) 936-0555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

