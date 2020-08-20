KINER, ARTHUR LEE

Ocala - Mr. Arthur (Slim) Lee Kiner, Sr., age 75, 2020, transition to be with his heavenly father, answering his last call for service on August 15, 2020. He was a graduate of Belleview High School (Class of 1963) and is a veteran of the United States Army. Arthur's profession was as an electrician and plumber, mastering all jobs presented to him large or small. He joined Calvary MBC at an early age.

Cherishing his precious memories a devoted daughter and sons, Angela Kiner Williams (Solomon), Brian Kiner, Sr., Christopher Kiner; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Altamese Kiner, Jack Kiner (Kathlyn) Carolyn Hill (Ned), Vivian Corley (Kenneth), Ann McKinney (James); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A private graveside Celebration of life will be held 9:00AM on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mr. Arthur Kiner (Slim) will lie in repose from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Face covering must be worn. (NO exceptions). Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

'Providing Unparalleled

Service and Compassion'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store