ALEXANDER, JR.,
DEACON ARTHUR MARTIN
Ocala - Deacon Arthur Martin Alexander, Jr. age, 89, transition to be with his heavenly father on December 24, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Eustis Vocational High School (Class of 1930). Mr. Alexander served in the United States Army. Upon completion of his honorable duties, he became employed by the U.S.P.H. Hospital, Staten Island, New York for thirty Years. In 1984, he joined St. Paul MBC (Montague) where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Prayer band president and on the finance committee.
Arthur leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving wife of 51 years, Lillie Alexander; sons, Tyrone Alexander, Arthur Coffey, Louis Bass, Arthur Alexander III; daughters, Sharon Alexander, Veronica (Clarence) Davis, Sheryl (James) Johnson; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Howard (Theresa) Alexander; sister, Willie Lee Alexander, Rebecca Stevenson; three brother in laws; four sister in laws, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and sorrowing friends.
A wake service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. (352) 620-0573. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul M. B. C. (Montague), Rev. Reginald Willis, Sr., Pastor, 3861 S. E. Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34480. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020