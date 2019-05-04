|
LOWE, ARTILEE
Artilee Lowe, 79, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn Assisted Living. Mr. Lowe was a native of Red Level, AL and a son of the late Dewey and Evie Lee Wright Lowe. He was a retired salesman, and he attended the Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Susan Lowe of Wichita Falls, TX; daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Tom Humar of Greer, SC; LeighAnne and Bill Clifton of Aiken, SC; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Delores Lowe, Q. V. and Ginger Lowe, and F. E. and Cindy Lowe; sisters and brother-in-law, Loyette Watson, Shirley and Jim Homan, and Evelyn Wood; five grandchildren, Cameron (Taylor) Martin, Ansley (Justin) DeLaney, Hilary (Kirby) Rash, Bryce Clifton, and Allee (Hamilton) Mathis; great grandchildren, Austin and Calvin Martin; special friend, Phil Lanzone; and best friend, Pat Beshere; as well as a large, extended family.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Patrick Arthur Lowe, Jr; and a brother-in-law, Gary Watson.
There will be a Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 818 E. Main Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302. The family will be at their respective homes. E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com Eggers Funeral Home Boiling Springs
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 4 to May 5, 2019