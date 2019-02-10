Home

HEALY, AUDREY
JACQUELINE 'JACKIE'
Audrey Jacqueline 'Jackie' Healy, 82, of Ocala passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala. Audrey was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to the Ocala area from Butler, PA in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with family and following her beloved Pittsburgh sports teams.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin 'Patrick;' and her siblings, Patricia Bouvy, Maureen Schuchert, Anthony Garvey, and Gregory Garvey.
She is survived by her children, Joseph, Ellen Falconett, Margaret, Michael, Kevin, Christine, and Colleen; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
