AUDREY LAURAL BLOM


1923 - 2020
AUDREY LAURAL BLOM Obituary
BLOM, AUDREY LAURAL
Audrey Laural Blom, age 96, a long time resident of Ocala passed away March 24, 2020 She was born June 15, 1923 in Flint, Michigan where she grew up.
After retiring from General Motors in 1982 Audrey left Michigan for the sunshine of Florida and settled in Ocala. She was also a member of St. Johns Lutheran church.
Survivors include her brother, Niel Blom of Michigan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service in Michigan.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
