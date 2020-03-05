|
|
GILLUM, AUDREY PEARL MAGDALENE NELSON
Ocala - Audrey Pearl Magdalene Nelson Gillum, 81, passed away February 23, 2020
Life Celebration for Ms. Nelson-Gillum will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11am at House of God Keith Dominion Church, 2830 NW. 27th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475. Bishop Evans will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 4pm. A wake service will be held at House of God Keith Dominion on Friday at 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at The Gillum residence, 1906 W Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida 34475 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020