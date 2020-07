Or Copy this URL to Share

PARKER, AUGUSTA WADE

Fort McCoy - Augusta Wade Parker, 82, passed away July 24, 2020. Born November 30, 1938, in Casar, North Carolina, to the late Buford Avery Parker and Vicey Elizabeth Parker. He moved here in the early 60s from North Carolina and retired from Greg's Dragline and Bulldozer Co. after 45 years.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy Parker, Leslie Jeter (Jessica), Virgil Parker (Tami); daughters, Clover Waldron (Johnny), Jackie Traxler (John); brother, Arthur Parker; sisters , Marie Brackett, Annievirl Stephenson, Shirley Pearson; ten grandchildren, Kassi Wunner(Jason), Crystal Waldron, Justin Parker, Kyle Parker, Tyler Parker, Trae Jeter, Morgan Jeter, Amanda Koval (Jason), Brandi Traxler, Kimberly Traxler; and ten great-grandchildren , Jaycee Wunner, Rylee Wunner, Caden Traxler, Kiley Simmons, Dylan Parker, Eric Parker, MaCayla Koval, Dalton Koval, John Koval, Jaxson Koval.

Graveside service will be 11 o'clock, Friday. July 31, 2020, Orange Springs cemetery, Orange Springs, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



