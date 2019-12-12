|
CHANDLER, JR.,
AUGUSTUS (GUS), 64
Augustus was born on September 11, 1955, to the late Augustus Chandler, Sr. and the late Lucille Baker Chandler. He transitioned to be with his Lord on December 8, 2019.
He was a graduate of North Marion High School Class of 1973. He desired to serve his country and enlisted in the US Army. However, due to cardiac issues he was unable to complete basic training. He was employed with the City of Ocala for 32 years, retiring as a Supervisor at the age of 50. Augustus enjoyed his life after retirement spending quality time with his family and grandson. He was a loving person and had a way of drawing people to him. Gus was an amazing man who enjoyed life and lived each day happy and free. His sense of humor will be missed. He was the oldest son and held a special place of honor in his family.
Augustus leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 42 years, Jacquelyn Moore Chandler; one son, Juan Chandler; two daughters, Nashawn and Melissa Chandler; one grandson, Maysin Kines; sisters, Helen Chandler Hill, Deloris Chandler, Vivian Chandler Goodman and Lawana Chandler McCombs (Deacon Willie); brothers, James Chandler (Cynthia) and Novel Chandler; mother-in-law, Laura Moore; sister in laws, Mary Jefferson, Vivian Flowers (Donald), Milynda Mercer, Brenda Ismail, Gwen Kelly and Lakay Jones (Willie); brother-in-laws, Rev. Nathaniel Moore (Cheryl) and Craig Moore (Karla); uncles, Hugh Walker (Mary), Willie Baker (Cynthia), and Reginald Starker; aunt, Pastor Carolyn Jones (The Late Pastor Floyd Jones). He also leaves sorrowing cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Life Celebration for Augustus will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11am at United Missionary Baptist Church, 15460 NW 44th Ave Rd, Reddick, Florida 32686. Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9am-5pm at Clark Funeral Home. There will be no wake service. After the funeral service, the family will be greeting relatives and friends at the Repast which will be held at Blue Sink Community Center, 11230 NW Hwy 225 Reddick, FL 32686. The funeral cortege will form at 10:15 AM at his Citra home: 14651 NW 27th Ave., Citra, Florida 32113.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019