MILES, AY'JEAN 'AJ'
Ay'Jean 'AJ' Miles, 19.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11am, at Liberty Chapel M.B. Church where Rev. Charles Perry is the pastor. Arrangements are under the Direction of A.M. White Mortuary, Gainesville FL (386) 288-0646. There will be no viewing of Mr. Miles. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:45 to form the cortege. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Mr. Miles gofundme account, https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-ayjean-miles?utm_source=customer-andr&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
