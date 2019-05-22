Home

BURLEY, BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Burley, 76, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Barbara was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Frederick and Myrtle Kintz, and moved to Ocala in 1986 from Houston, TX. She was a real estate sales agent for nearly 50 years, and with Foxfire Realty since the early 1990's. Barbara loved Christmas time and family gatherings.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Ed Burley in 2009.
She is survived by her three sons, Dean (Susie) Hubbuck of Westminster, Colorado, Shawn Hubbuck of Ocala, FL, and Alan (Sherry) Burley of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 6:00pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala. Viewing will start one hour prior. Mrs. Burley will be laid to rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2019
