CARTWRIGHT,
BARBARA 'BOBBIE' ANN
Barbara 'Bobbie' Ann Cartwright, 80, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Florida. She was born September 11, 1939 the daughter of the late Bill and Helen Czako. Barbara was a native of Stamford, Connecticut and once retired, moved to this area in 2003. She was a faithful member of College Road Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Jean Cartwright, Kevin Michael Cartwright, and Michelle Ann Cartwright; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Cartwright; great-grandchildren, Daniel John Valentin and Makayla Ann Valentin; and sisters, Louise, Debbie, and Susie.
Predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Harry John Cartwright.
Barbara's love will be held and cherished by all of us every day as we continue to celebrate her life and we will miss her tremendously.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at College Road Baptist Church. To attend the service virtually, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Food Services and Ocala Women's Pregnancy Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
.