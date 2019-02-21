Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
BARBARA ANN CASTRO

BARBARA ANN CASTRO Obituary
CASTRO, BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Castro, 65, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma and moved to Ocala in 1987 from New York. An early childhood educator for over twenty five years, she touched and enriched countless lives through her love of teaching.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jo Bergmann; and her son, Nick.
She is survived by her daughter, Madeline (Stephen) Rodriguez; son, Clayton Castro; grandchildren, Eleanor Ann, Abigail Jo, and Gabriel Nicholas; sister, Karen (Carl) Bangerter; and nephew, Christopher (Marie) Bangerter.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
