RUSHING,
BARBARA ANN, 62
Mrs. Barbara Ann Rushing was born March 12, 1957 in Canasota, New York to the late Mr. and Mrs. Isacc and Angelee Chappell Mackey. She was a member of New St. John Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida Reverend Dr. T. L. Brooks Sr. Pastor.
Mrs. Rushing received her formal education in the Public Schools of Canasota, New York and Marion County Florida. She was Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is Survived by her husband, Ed Rushing; five children, Curtis Mackey (Trina), Samatha Mackey, Burdette Mackey (Toyia), Serena Mackey, and Ed Rushing V; 16 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Mackey, Janice Pringle, Rosa Bradshaw, Sheila Gadson, Arlene Lissimore, and Darlene Pringle.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rushing will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New St. John Baptist Church 2251 Northwest 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 with the Reverend Dr. T.L. Brooks Sr. Pastor
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020