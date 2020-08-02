1/1
Barbara Anne Blakesley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAKESLEY,
BARBARA ANNE
Barbara Anne Blakesley, 77, of Round Rock, TX passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from complicated health issues.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Elaine Alldredge, Amanda (Bruce) Gaultney, Kirk (Tonya) Blakesley, and Laura Cruz; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Randy (Melanie) Beckett and Linda (Bob) Mardock, sister-in-law Jan Beckett, as well as many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A live-stream memorial service is planned for Thursday, August 6th.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's memory to AGE of Central Texas. Donations can be made online at:
https://ageofcentraltx.org, as well as mailing information if preferred.
Full obituary available for viewing on:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries Barbara Blakesley - Texas

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved