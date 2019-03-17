Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church
500 SW 17th Avenue
Ocala, FL
Barbara Diane Rudolph

Barbara Diane Rudolph Obituary
RUDOLPH,
BARBARA DIANE
Barbara Diane Rudolph, 61, passed away on March 11, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories loving and devoted husband, Charlie Rudolph; brothers, Willie James Robinson and Billy Jackson; sisters, Dorothy Galloway, Mary Jackson, Angel Shemeika La'Tice Patterson, and Shareeka Patterson; mother-n-law, Lorine Rudolph; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Rudolph will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
