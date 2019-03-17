|
|
RUDOLPH,
BARBARA DIANE
Barbara Diane Rudolph, 61, passed away on March 11, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories loving and devoted husband, Charlie Rudolph; brothers, Willie James Robinson and Billy Jackson; sisters, Dorothy Galloway, Mary Jackson, Angel Shemeika La'Tice Patterson, and Shareeka Patterson; mother-n-law, Lorine Rudolph; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Rudolph will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019