Barbara Elaine Jackson Croskey
{ "" }
CROSKEY, BARBARA ELAINE JACKSON, 82
Barbara Elaine Jackson Croskey, 82, a native of Ocala, FL, transitioned this life after a lengthy illness on July 7, 2020. She was a retired educator having taught in Marion, Brevard, Hillsborough and Lake Counties for more then 25 years. Barbara was a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated. She enjoyed singing and family.
Her legacy will continue through her daughter, Carol L. Croskey; her brother, Alzonzo H. Jackson (Carmen); nephews, Karlon A Jackson, Peyton Ates Jackson, Kollier Trent Jackson; nieces, Sharla D. Jackson, Sharne' C. Jackson; her devoted first cousins; church family and friends.
Due to restrictions and guidelines of the COVID pandemic, a private small family Service of Memory will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeffrey J. Dove officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Saint Paul African Methodist Church, 718 NW 7th Street, the Lupus Foundation and the Florida Epilepsy Association.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
