Barbara Gleason Kennedy
1932 - 2020
KENNEDY,
BARBARA GLEASON
Barbara Gleason Kennedy, 88, of Dunnellon, Florida, born June 16, 1932 in Newburgh, NY passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Kennedy of Dunnellon; daughter, Carol Tirondola and her husband, Mario; two grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren of Tom's River, NJ.
Barbara lived in Washington, NY where she grew up and where she taught music for all grades in the School district for 30 years. She attended NYS Teacher's College in New Paltz, NY where she earned a Degree in Music and a Degree of Master of Arts from Columbia University. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Community in Dunnellon and a member of the Holy Rosary Society and assisted in the church's food pantry. She will be remembered by the many people she met and influenced during her lifetime.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1pm - 3pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. 34465. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Ocala, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
