BELIVEAU,
BARBARA GUERTIN
Barbara Guertin Beliveau, 76, of Ocala, passed away surrounded by her children at her home on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was a small business entrepreneur, former school board member, avid reader and passionate sports fan. She was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on December 18, 1943. Barbara was the daughter of Donald and Bettie Guertin. Barbara graduated from Burlington Senior High School and then attended the University of Massachusetts. Barbara raised her family in New Hampshire while operating several small businesses in Mt Sunapee, Newport and Contoocook, New Hampshire. Even while raising four children and running a family business, Barbara was able to be the elementary school room-mother, Kearsarge Regional School Board member, and was honored by the local business association as Businesswoman of the Year in the mid-80's. Barbara moved to South Florida in the early 90's and started a career in banking and upon retirement moved to Lady Lake and Ocala, Florida.
Her presence at the beach, around the campfire, at the kid's activities, the occasional casino, and at the Dolphins games will be greatly missed. The memories of her smile when talking to or about her grandchildren will be with us all forever. Her family will have to find another rallying spot for their holidays and when they do, you can be sure that they will continue to share all of the wonderful memories that she created for them.
Barbara lost her relatively brief battle with cancer but WON the ability to join and embrace her mom, Bettie in eternal life.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Don Guertin and his wife, Kathy; her four children, daughter, Christine Wheeler and her husband, Robert and their children, Gabby, Kait and Sydney; her daughter, Anne Trail; and her son, Jay and step son, Christian; her son, Rich Beliveau and his wife, Jennifer and their daughters, Emma, Molly and Lilly; and her daughter, Seana Powell and her husband, Kenny and their sons, Jakob and Ryan; who will forever share their memories of her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and kind heart with others.
Due to the current global health concerns, Barbara's Family invites you to take part in an online Celebration of Live on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Barbara's children and grandchildren will be hosting a live online remembrance and sharing stories and pictures to help us uphold and honor her memory. You too will be able to contribute during the celebration. You can attend the celebration via your phone, tablet, or computer. Click on the ATTENDEE link below to RSVP before the celebration start time to receive the live link via email.
https://ATTENDEE.gotowebinar.com/register/1210631977322270222. Email: [email protected] if you have any questions of difficulties receiving your link. The celebration will be recorded and available for viewing if you are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, we will be supporting the Melanoma Research Foundation. If you would like to support in memory of Barbara, please go to www.Melanoma.org click on DONATE.
