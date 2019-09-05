|
BOYLE, BARBARA J.
Barbara J. Boyle, 66, passed away on August 28, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Willie F. Boyle, Jr., Latonya D. Moore, Lafayette D. Boyle, Reshay Boyle, Hope T. Maxwell, and Javon L. Maxwell; 15 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Alberta Shaw; brother, Blake Brown Sanders; and a host of other family members and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Boyle will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at House of God Keith Dominion Church located at 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at House of God Keith Dominion Church. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)
