GOMBERT, BARBARA J. (NEE TURNER)

On July 1, 2020, Barbara was called to be with the Lord. She is predeceased by her parents, Norman W. Turner Sr. and Elinor D. Turner (nee DelPrince). She is survived by her brother Norman W Turner Jr. (Pamela), of South Wales, NY, nieces Marcia Turner-Luke (Dain) of Houston, TX , Lauren Turner of Conroe, TX, Ally and Alyssa and nephews Ryan and Owen, and dear friend of many years Sandra Zygmunt of Citra, Fl. Barbara also had many dear friends in the Citra area that she cherished. Private service to be held in Collins Center, NY at a later date.



