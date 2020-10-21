1/1
Barbara Jean Jackson
Barbara Jean Jackson
Ocala - Mrs. Barbara Jean Jackson, transition to her heavenly home on October 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a graduate from Fessenden High School (Class of 1966). Mrs. Jackson attended Central Florida Community College and continued her collegiate education in Orlando, Fl. She was employed by the Marion County School District at Howard Middle School as a disciplinary clerk, rendering (29) years of service. Barbara was a faithful member of Progressive Union MBC, serving on the usher board.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Daughter) Leticia Washington (Jack),
(son's), Carl Taylor, Jr, & Keon Taylor, (9) grandchildren, (3) great –great grandchildren, (sister) Myrtle Lee James, a devoted niece (Gloria & Ronald), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A graveside life celebration will be held 10:00AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Progressive Union Cemetery, Rev. Lucious Taylor, Eulogist. Please bring your chairs and umbrellas.
Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Professional services entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home
Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
