PETTI, BARBARA MARIE
Barbara Marie Petti, aged 89, of Ocala passed away April 7, 2019.
Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 27, 1929. She was an avid horsewoman, riding English Hunter Jumpers and Dressage in Chicago for years before moving to Ocala in 1975. She and Mario Petti, her husband of nearly 60 years, started The Weathervane Riding Centre and taught hundreds of students self-discipline, proper riding technique and the pursuit of excellence. She cherished and loved her many students and felt honored to have them in her life.
Barbara loved art and music and was a talented bowler-she once won a championship as the only woman on a bowling team with all men. Accomplished golfers, she and Mario were longtime members of Thorngate Country Club in Illinois, and Golden Hills Golf and Turf Club in Ocala. Barbara's name is on many golf championship plaques at Golden Hills.
Barbara was an active contributor to the community including the United States Dressage Federation and the Deep South Dressage and Combined Training Association, where she was a Founder and President. Barbara was an active member of The Pony Club and volunteered at many horse shows, including Region 3 Championship Shows and HITS. She also taught riding to The Marion County Sheriffs Posse where they made her an Honorary Member.
Smart and engaged, Barbara's enthusiasm for life is what drew so many people to her. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Mario Petti, her sister-in-law Janet Petti, her nieces Lisa McCloskey and Gina Petti, her nephews Patrick Petti, Jim Petti, John Petti, and Bob Nelson, and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home of 44 years, May 25th at 11:30am, located at 6800 SW 66th St, Ocala, Fl. 34476. RSVP if possible to Lisa McCloskey by email. [email protected]
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019