Barbara Neumann
Tillson - Barbara Neumann, 93, of Tillson, NY, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Barbara was born in St. John's, Newfoundland on December 17, 1926 daughter of the late James J. Harvey and Alice (Neary) Harvey.
She came to the United States as a young woman, and met and married the love of her life, Arthur H. Neumann on February 8, 1948, became a proud citizen of the United States on August 23, 1949 and then a wonderful mother to five children. Barbara and Arthur were married for 50 years before his passing on June 28, 1998.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Paul Neumann and her two brothers James Harvey and William Harvey. She is survived by her Sister Marguerite McVicker, and her brothers Calvert Harvey and Leonard Harvey; her children Maureen Decker (James), Theresa Kaczor (Edward), Cynthia Craig (Larry) and Mark Neumann (Deb); nine grandchildren Emerald Decker, Alexander Kaczor, Daniel Kaczor, Jacob Neumann, Nicholas Craig, Rebecca (Craig) Yu, Connor Craig, Gregory Neumann and Joshua Neumann and five great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Troy, Pacy, Lucas and Lillian, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was a homemaker while her children were young, was a care provider to several young children and later became a home health aide. She had been an active member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church while living in New York.
Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, NY. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held at a later date. A tribute to Barbara can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.