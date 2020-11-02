Barbara Pharmer Franklin
Mrs. Barbara Pharmer Franklin of Ocala, passed away October 18, 2020, at Life Care Center of Ocala. Born in Coral Gables, FL, December 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Lamont Howard and Carolyn Beachley Pharmer. She moved to Ocala from Orange Park, FL graduating from Ocala High School in 1948, where she was voted "Best Looking" in her class. She met her future husband, William "Bill" Franklin, Jr., marrying him on December 4, 1948. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 1998, and remained married for 13 more years until Bill's death in 2012.
Barbara (also known as, Bobbie Dawn), made a career as a medical secretary and transcriptionist, working at both Munroe Memorial Hospital and Ocala Regional Hospital for more than 30 years. She was so happy to retire, as it afforded her more time to spend in her home, which she loved to decorate, to cook more, and to spend more time with her family.
She was a past member of the Xi Beta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Jr. Women's Club of Ocala. She attended Grace Presbyterian Church as a member, and enjoyed a local chapter of Bible Study Fellowship for seven years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the love of her life, William "Bill" Ernest Franklin, Jr. (2012); and her sister, Joanne Pharmer Lowenstein of Austin, TX (2020).
She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (Billy) Taylor of Ocala and Karen Franklin Perkins of Ocala; grandsons, Kevin (Jerrilyn) Taylor and Bryan (Tori) Taylor of Ocala; brother, Lamont H. (Martha) Pharmer, Jr.; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara is also survived by her dear friend and companion, William R. "Dick" Root.
A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, November 6 at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com
.