PALLOZZI, BARBARA SHEA
Ocala-Barbara Shea Pallozzi, 72 of Ocala, FL passed into the next phase of her life's journey on March 25,2020 at the Legacy House in Ocala with her loving husband at her side. Bobbie had a wonderful personality that drew many people to her to form lasting friendships. In addition, she instilling many values in her daughters.
Bobbie was born in Albany, NY and was a graduate Our Lady of Angels, Mercy High and was a 1969 graduate of SUNY @ Albany where she received a BS Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Her first position after graduation was with Research Foundation SUNY at Albany after raising her daughters she returned to work as office manager for the Law Firm Harder, Silber and Bergen until her retirement in 2000 moving to Ocala.
After moving to Florida in 2000, she developed many activities such as traveling home and abroad, yoga, palates, in addition to attending many Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars games.
Barbara is the daughter of the late William J. Shea, Jr. and Barbara E (Keane).
She is survived by her husband Carmen; daughters, Kristen Van Winkle (Doug) and Jennifer Long DVM (Robert). She is also survived by siblings, William III, Daniel (Debra), Colleen Yund, Michael (Margaret), and Thomas (Geri); and grandson, David VanWinkle; in addition, to many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by her father, William J. Shea, Jr.; her mother. Barbara E; her brother, John (Jack); her granddaughter, Megan Van Winkle; and brother in law, George Yund.
Bobbie requested that she wanted no service. Bobbie loved life and fought to keep it.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020