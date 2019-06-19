|
TALLMAN, BARBARA
Barbara Jean Tallman, age 84, of Summerfield passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church for over 30 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Earl Tallman, Sr.; her son, Earl Tallman, Jr.; and sister, Ann Eastwood.
She is survived by her sister, Chris Murphy; and brother, Arthur Arsenault; her three daughters, Denise Latham, Peggy Bueres and Rachel Zingaro; three grandchildren, Megan Ortega, Eric Ortega and Anthony Zingaro; and seven nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11528 US Hwy 301, Belleview, FL; burial to follow at 1:30PM in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a memorial contribution to St. Theresa Social Service, 11528 US Hwy 301, Belleview, Florida 34420.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 19 to June 20, 2019