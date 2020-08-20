FORT,
BARBARA THOMPSON
Barbara Thompson Fort, 70, of Ocala, Florida passed away August 15, 2020 at Ted & Diane Brandley House Summerfield, Florida. She was the wife of Richard Fort for 53 years.
Barbara was born in Wildwood, Florida a daughter of the late C.W. and Lessie Thompson. Prior to her retirement she worked as a Para Professional for 30 years for the Marion County Public School System.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard G. Fort; and daughters, Connie Ragle and her husband, Richard of Ocala, FL, Cyndy Durbin of Ocala, FL and Cortney Ketner and her husband, Tommy of Ocala, FL; and sisters, Nancy Musleh, Lana Gordon; and brother, Phil Thompson. She has 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Chauna Johnston; and sister, Margaret Matthews.
The family will be having a private family service and burial observing social distancing at this time at The Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Saturday, August 22 , 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM followed by interment in Candler Cemetery, Candler, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations be made to Hospice of Marion County.