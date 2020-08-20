1/1
Barbara Thompson Fort
FORT,
BARBARA THOMPSON
Barbara Thompson Fort, 70, of Ocala, Florida passed away August 15, 2020 at Ted & Diane Brandley House Summerfield, Florida. She was the wife of Richard Fort for 53 years.
Barbara was born in Wildwood, Florida a daughter of the late C.W. and Lessie Thompson. Prior to her retirement she worked as a Para Professional for 30 years for the Marion County Public School System.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard G. Fort; and daughters, Connie Ragle and her husband, Richard of Ocala, FL, Cyndy Durbin of Ocala, FL and Cortney Ketner and her husband, Tommy of Ocala, FL; and sisters, Nancy Musleh, Lana Gordon; and brother, Phil Thompson. She has 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Chauna Johnston; and sister, Margaret Matthews.
The family will be having a private family service and burial observing social distancing at this time at The Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Saturday, August 22 , 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM followed by interment in Candler Cemetery, Candler, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations be made to Hospice of Marion County.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
