TROIANO, BARBARA
Barbara Troiano passed away suddenly at Ocala Regional Medical Center on January 10, 2020.
Born to Harold and Katherine Fahy in Queens, NY in 1931, Barbara attended Sewanhaka High School in Stewart Manor, NY. As a young woman, Barbara held positions at Equitable Insurance, Doubleday Publishing, and Sperry Gyroscope.
Soon after graduation, she met Fred Troiano, was married, and joined her new husband while he travelled as a young Air Force enlistee to such destinations as Mobile, Alabama and Tacoma Washington.
Barbara and Fred settled on Long Island, NY where they lived for 35 years. An avid reader, and firm believer in education, Barbara was very proud to finally earn an Associate of Arts degree from Suffolk College. She worked for over 20 years as an administrative assistant for the Middle Country School District before retiring in Ocala in 1995.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Fred; two sons, Kenneth and wife, Susan, Steven and wife, Debra; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be 8:30am Friday, January 17th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Memory Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 9695 SE 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 873-4114. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020