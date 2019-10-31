Home

BARRINGTON ANTHONY "MARK" DUBISSETTE

BARRINGTON ANTHONY "MARK" DUBISSETTE Obituary
Barrington 'Mark' Anthony Dubissette, 54 of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home on October 17, 2019.
Home Going Celebration for Barrington Mark Anthony will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Marion Oaks Assembly of God, 13977 SW 32nd Terrace, Ocala, FL 34473
He was born in Birmingham, England on October 31, 1964 to Barrington E. Dubissette and Patricia D. Dubissette.
Mark was a Diesel mechanic and enjoyed working the caterpillar machines. His passions were fishing, listening his extensive reggae collection, and bringing smiles and laughter to others. Everyone who knew him remembers his sense of humor, laugh, smile, caring and kind demeanor.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories by his Grandmother, Clarice Dunn; Father, Barrington E. Dubissette and step-mother, Shirley Dubissette; Sisters: Jacqueline Johnson, Nichola Gray, and Michelle Dubissette- Babb, Brothers: Paul Harrison and Christopher Dubissette; and a Host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
