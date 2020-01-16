|
|
BRAD, BAYLE L.
Ocala - Bayle L. Brad, loving wife, mother, and nana, passed away at the age of 87 at the Pacifica Senior Living center on January 14, 2020.
Bayle was born on November 20, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Rose and David Sutton. She moved to St. Catharines, Ontario when she was 15 and raised her children Ira, Louis, and Andrea there. In 1962, she was introduced to the love of her life Peter Brad, on a phone call, and began a long-distance romance via letters. Bayle and Peter got married in 1963, moved the family to Chicago, and welcomed their daughter, Bronda.
Bayle was known as being the nicest person you've ever met. She spread her joy and humor into the world by exchanging copious letters with her many friends and family from Canada, Chicago and elsewhere. She enjoyed adding to her extensive clown collection, singing out-loud to 'The Sound of Music', Shirley Temple and Danny Kaye movies, all things Barbara Streisand, and teaching ceramics.
Bayle will be lovingly remembered by her children, Louis (Candy) Brad, Andrea (Mark) Schneiderman, and Bronda (Mike) Wetteroth; five grandchildren, Sandra, David, Adam, Daniel and Pam; and eight great grandchildren, Pierce, Mason, Annabelle, Ewan, Lana, Peter, Ethan and Rose.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Brad; parents, David and Rose Sutton; brothers, Marvin and Howard Sutton; son, Ira Brad; and niece, Lisa Sutton-Loper.
A Graveside Service will be held at Temple Beth B'nai Darom Cemetery 00 Almond Road, Ocala, Fl 34472 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Grand Valley State University, Ira Brad and Howard Sutton Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made at www.gvsu.edu/giving/BradSutton.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020