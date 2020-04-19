Home

LEQUIN, BEATRICE ETHEL
Beatrice Ethel LeQuin, 84, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beatrice was a native of New Haven, Connecticut and has lived in Ocala area for many years. Beatrice was employed as a production worker at Gravy Masters. She was a parishioner at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Ocala and a member of VFW Post 4781 Ladies Auxiliary and Honor Guard, American Legion Post and the Cherrywood Veterans Club.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Henry LeQuin.
She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Danise Mattson; her sons, Stanley R. DeMayo, Daniel R. DeMayo, Frederick DeMayo and Lawrence P. Winfield; her sisters, Dorothy Gilbert and Joan Francis and brother, Kenneth Viele.
Beatrice will rest at peace with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
