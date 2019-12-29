|
DIGILIO, BEATRICE ROSE
Beatrice Rose DiGilio, 82, of Ocala passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at TimberRidge Nursing & Rehab Center in Ocala. Bea was a native of New York City and moved to this area in 1999. Bea had many great friends and family in Oak Run.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, John DiGilio of Ocala, FL; son, Jack Santora of NYC; and her step-daughters, Angela Gallo and Laura DiGilio. Bea was a very giving and loving woman to all.
She is predeceased by a son, Dominick Amato.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala. A service will follow beginning at 4:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019