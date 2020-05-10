SWANSON, BEN

Ben A. Swanson, 92, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born in St. Paul, MN, Ben was the only child of Swedish immigrants Anton and Agnes. He joined the Air Force in 1947, working as an Air Force X-ray technician.

He married the love of his life Cynthia Tait on May 16, 1953. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls and settled in Sacramento, CA where their three children were born and later moved to Ohio.He worked as an accountant throughout his life.

Ben and Cynthia moved from their home in Ohio to Florida once their kids had grown, first to Longwood, then Top of the World. Cynthia passed away in 2007. Ben had been living independently until 2018 when he moved to Marion Woods.

Ben is survived by his daughter, Rebecca, his son Darrell (wife Kristen)l; their three children, William, Matthew (wife, Sarah Beth), and Joanna (husband, Michael); and two great grandchildren, Abby and Noah Swanson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia, and his son, Robert. He is reunited with them in Heaven, where there is no more sickness, no more sorrow, and no more pain.



