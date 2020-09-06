COE, BENJAMIN LEDFORD

Benjamin Ledford Coe, age 55, passed away May 7, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born October 9, 1964 in Fort Meyers, FL and grew up in Bloomington, Illinois where he attended Bloomington High School and then University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Biochemistry.

Ben enjoyed Soccer, and was an avid ice hockey player, participating in adult leagues into his 50s. Sailing his boat, Persistence, in the gulf was a favorite past time where he enjoyed the plethora of ocean wildlife. Additionally he partook in much of the outdoor life in Florida, including canoeing and fishing.

But, more than any other activity, Ben Coe was a prolific reader since the age of 3 and was surrounded by books on a myriad of subjects. Ben was employed by SECO as a Small World GIS programmer.

His parents, James and Kate Coe; sister, Leah Coe Gilliam; brother-in-law, Ben Gilliam; and nephew, Isaac Coe Gilliam survive Ben.

A celebration of his life will be held at his house in Ocala, FL on October 10, 2020. Memorials can be made in Ben's name to Shalom Park where Ben spent time painting and enjoying nature. A memorial bench is also located in Shalom Park. Ben was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.



