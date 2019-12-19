|
|
McMAHON, SR.,
BENJAMIN (BJ) WALTER
Ocala - Mr. Benjamin (BJ) Walter McMahon, Sr., age 84, transition to be with his heavenly father on December 13, 2019 at the Hospice Legacy House. He was a graduate of Howard Academy. Mr. McMahon received a BS Degree majoring in Agriculture from Central Florida Community College. He retired from Munroe Regional Medical Center. Mr. McMahon also served and retired from the United States Army. He was a member of Post 10065.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted Wife of 52 Years, Beverly Sharon Price McMahon; sons, Johnny (Lora) Price, Benjamin, Jr., (Margie) McMahon, Glenn McMahon, Sr.; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Ferdinand (Juanita) Williams, Freddie (Esther) Stevenson, Jr., Manley(Barbara) Stevenson, Nathaniel Stevenson and Michael Stevenson; sisters, Elnora Williams Mitchell, Dorothy Peterson, Barbara Williams and Theresa Stevenson.
Preceded him in death parents, Senia Graham and Brumbie Williams; son, Robert McKeever.
A Life celebration will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Charles Perry, Pastor, Rev. Marvin McMahon, Eulogist. Mr. Benjamin (BJ) McMahon will lie in repose on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 4:30PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, FL (352) 620-0573. Family will receive guest and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at same location. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019